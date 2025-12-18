Lukashenko: Oreshnik has been in Belarus "since yesterday". And is going on combat duty

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said Russia’s "Oreshnik" ballistic system has allegedly been in the country "since yesterday" and is going on combat duty.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"‘Oreshnik’ has been in Belarus since yesterday. And it is going on combat duty," Lukashenko said.

At the same time, Belarusian officials had reported its deployment several months earlier.

Read more: Russia plans to deploy Oreshnik intermediate-range missile systems in Belarus by end of 2025 – DIU

Background

As a reminder, during the Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 exercises, troops practiced the use of the Oreshnik missile system and modern methods of warfare.

Lukashenko’s spokesperson Natallia Eismont also said the Russian Oreshnik missile system would be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.

What is "Oreshnik"?

It is a Russian nuclear-capable weapons carrier. Ukrainian intelligence said "Oreshnik" is the name of a Russian research-and-development project, while the system itself is actually called "Kedr".

The occupiers first used this weapon against Ukraine early in the morning on November 21, 2024, attacking Dnipro.

On October 31, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said the Russian Oreshnik missile system was planned to go on combat duty in December.

Read more: Belarus has deployed Russia’s "Oreshnik" missile system on its territory – country’s Foreign Ministry