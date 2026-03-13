The son of former "Party of Regions" MP Yurii Ivaniushchenko (Yura Yenekievsky) owns real estate in Dubai, the capital of the UAE.

This is reported in an article by Slidstvo.Info, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Exregional was considered one of the businessmen closest to fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych.

According to the documents obtained, in 2002 Arsen Ivaniushchenko purchased an apartment in The Residence complex in the prestigious Downtown Dubai neighborhood.

This is a luxury residential complex in the heart of Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai neighborhood near the Burj Khalifa and the city’s largest shopping mall, the Dubai Mall.

He also rented a villa in the Al Merkadh neighborhood of Dubai throughout 2024. It is a quiet neighborhood with private villas and low-rise buildings, home to affluent locals and expatriates.

Visits to Russia

Data from Russian databases indicate that Yurii Ivaniushchenko regularly flew to Dubai from Russia. Specifically, four such flights were recorded in 2023, and one more in 2024. The data also suggest that Ivaniushchenko may spend a significant amount of time in Russia, particularly in Moscow and Sochi.

What preceded it?