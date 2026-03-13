Famous Ukrainian environmentalist Volodymyr Boreiko died in car accident near Kyiv
Famous Ukrainian environmentalist Volodymyr Boreiko was killed in a car accident near Kyiv.
His wife, Olha Musafirova, announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"My husband, Volodymyr Boreiko, a well-known Ukrainian environmentalist, was killed in a car accident near Kyiv.
Our family will provide further details regarding the time and place of the funeral," she said.
What is known about Volodymyr Boreiko?
Volodymyr Boreiko is a famous Ukrainian ecologist, conservationist, publicist, and civic activist. He served as director of the non-governmental organization "Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center" and as editor-in-chief of the Humanitarian and Ecological Journal, founded in 1999. He is an Honored Conservationist of Ukraine.
He is the author of over 200 books on ecology, nature conservation, animal welfare, eco-philosophy, and history.
During his time as an inspector, he apprehended over 2,000 poachers.
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