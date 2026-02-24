Child killed, another hospitalized in Lviv region road accident involving prosecutor – Kravchenko

On February 24, a fatal traffic accident involving a prosecutor's office employee occurred in the Lviv region: a child was killed, and another was hospitalized. The driver has been detained, and the investigation is under the control of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

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"A terrible tragedy occurred a few hours ago, which I must report personally. In the Lviv region, a child was killed as a result of a road transport accident, and another was hospitalized," the Prosecutor General reported.

A prosecutor was behind the wheel

A prosecutor from one of the district prosecutor's offices in the Lviv region was behind the wheel of the vehicle. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

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Details of the accident

The accident occurred during the dark hours of the day; the driver was returning home from work.

He underwent a medical examination, and no signs of alcohol intoxication were found.

All circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

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"The Office of the Prosecutor General and I personally express our sincere condolences to the family. No words can diminish the pain of parents who have lost a daughter. It is especially painful to realize that the child's father is currently defending Ukraine at the front," Kravchenko emphasized.

Kravchenko took the proceedings under personal control

"We will ensure a full, impartial, and maximally objective investigation. It is being conducted by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation. I am taking these proceedings under my personal control. We are obliged to ensure justice. Once again, I express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased child," the Prosecutor General concluded.

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