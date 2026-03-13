Pressure on Russia must be increased to force it to come to negotiating table, Macron says

Ukraine must have sufficient means to fight Russian aggression, while pressure on Russia must also be increased.

As reported by Censor.NET, French President Emmanuel Macron said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

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Support for Ukraine

"We agreed with President Zelenskyy that Ukraine must have sufficient means to continue its legitimate defense. And we will continue and step up these efforts by investing in innovation," he said.

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Pressure on Russia

Macron also stressed that pressure on Russia must be increased.

"We need to increase pressure on Russia. We are determined to do so in order to force Russia to come to the negotiating table," he said.

In addition, Macron said that the EU is currently preparing its 20th package of sanctions against Russia. According to him, "a great deal has already been done."

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