US decision to ease sanctions against Russia is wrong, - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the U.S. decision to lift oil sanctions against Russia, called it a mistake.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.
What is known?
"We believe this is wrong. Currently, there is a problem with prices, but not with supply. And in this regard, I would like to know what other factors prompted the U.S. government to make this decision," he said.
What happened before?
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the White House administration is considering lifting sanctions on Russian oil in order to address global shortages caused by military operations against Iran.
- U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is temporarily lifting certain oil-related sanctions to help stabilize energy prices.
- The White House later stated that
U.S. sanctions against Russian oil remain in effect, and no announcement has yet been made regarding their lifting, but India has been temporarily permitted to purchase oil from Russia.
- U.S. Energy Secretary Wright stated that
the United States has no intention of lifting sanctions on Russian oil.
-
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that temporary sanctions relief will not provide Russia with significant revenue.
- The United Kingdom has stated that it will not ease sanctions against Russia.
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