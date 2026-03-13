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News Sanctions against Russia
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US decision to ease sanctions against Russia is wrong, - Merz

Merz commented on the easing of sanctions against Russian oil

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the U.S. decision to lift oil sanctions against Russia, called it a mistake.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

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What is known?

"We believe this is wrong. Currently, there is a problem with prices, but not with supply. And in this regard, I would like to know what other factors prompted the U.S. government to make this decision," he said.

What happened before?

Author: 

Germany (1763) Russia (13856) USA (7158) Friedrich Merz (234)
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