Russia is redeploying two marine infantry groupings to south: they may be involved in assaults in April – Voloshyn

Russian forces are redeploying two marine infantry groupings to the southern direction. They may be involved in assault operations as early as April.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn.

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What is known

"The enemy is redeploying two groupings of its marine infantry to the south," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the Russian units are first expected to be sent to training grounds in the Donetsk region, in particular near Dokuchaievsk. It is reported that they will undergo recovery measures there, as well as personnel replenishment.

"In April, it cannot be ruled out that they will be involved in assault operations in the south," the spokesperson stressed.

Read more: Due to active actions of AFU, occupiers are forced to postpone dates of their planned operations, - Syrskyi

Situation in the Huliaipole direction

According to the spokesperson, the recently redeployed Russian 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet is already actively taking part in assault operations toward Pryluky and Varvarivka in the Huliaipole direction.

Read more: About 20 Russian soldiers remain surrounded in Kupiansk, - Trehubov