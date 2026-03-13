Russia is rotating observation posts on islands of Velykyi Vilkhovyi, Bilohrudyi and Nestryha, Voloshyn says

In the Kherson region, Russian troops are trying to rotate personnel at observation posts on the islands of Velykyi Vilkhovyi, Bilohrudyi, and Nestryha, as well as move watercraft in the area of Zaliznyi Port.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn.

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Rotation on the islands

"The enemy is currently rotating its observation posts located on the islands of Velykyi Vilkhovyi, Bilohrudyi and Nestryha (Kherson region - Ed.), trying to replace the personnel stationed there," the spokesperson said.

Read more: Due to active actions of AFU, occupiers are forced to postpone dates of their planned operations, - Syrskyi

Russia moves watercraft

He added that Russian troops are also trying to move their watercraft in the area of Zaliznyi Port, but Ukrainian defenders are destroying them.

"Over the past day, two boats were destroyed. Before that, we were also destroying boats in this sector almost every day," Voloshyn said.

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