Panama joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Sybiha

Today, 13 March, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha during an official visit to the country.

This was reported by the Foreign Ministry's press service, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

As noted, during the talks, Sybiha informed his counterpart about the situation in Ukraine, developments on the battlefield, and peace efforts. The minister expressed gratitude for Panama's principled position in supporting efforts to bring a sustainable and just peace closer.

According to the foreign minister, Panama's strong and principled voice in the Central American region is important for advancing diplomacy and bringing a just and sustainable peace closer.

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International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

It is reported that the foreign ministers held substantive talks and reached a number of important agreements.

In particular, Panama decided to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. This concerns the protection of the rights of children who have become victims of armed aggression.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukraine deeply values this expression of solidarity.

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