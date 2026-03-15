The money Russia earns from oil exports will be funneled into the war effort, specifically into the production of drones that could end up in the Middle East and be used against the United States and its allies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this announcement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Only Russia stands to gain from the lifting of sanctions

"I believe that lifting sanctions against Russia will not help the world, but will only help Russia. Perhaps for some countries, for a very short time, the situation regarding energy supplies might become slightly easier, but we’ve all been through this before. In the end, you’re still on the hook," Zelenskyy noted.

In this context, he recalled how difficult it was for Europe to break free from its energy dependence, but also the positive outcomes this has led to.

Watch more: Russia launched 1,770 drones, over 1,530 guided missiles and 86 rockets, of which more than 20 were ballistic, at Ukraine in week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The EU's Independence from Russian Gas

"We remember the gas crisis, Russia's intimidation, and its accusations. But we can see that Europe has become more independent," the president said.

He emphasized that Ukraine certainly does not support any easing of sanctions. "And overall, this war in the Middle East does not help us, although we have no illusions about the regime in Iran and we certainly do not support it—and that’s putting it mildly," Zelenskyy noted.