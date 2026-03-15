Representatives of certain governments or companies wish to bypass Ukraine when purchasing certain goods, which will not contribute to improving relations between our country and these partner nations.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with journalists on Saturday.

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Bypassing Ukraine

"Unfortunately, representatives of certain governments or companies want to purchase certain goods by bypassing the Ukrainian government. That is what is happening. It’s due to the rush. I believe this will certainly not improve relations between our country and the partner countries that are doing this. And I believe this is just a quick way to make money. Our companies aren’t poor. They make a lot of money. We’re grateful to them for their products, but they make a lot of money. They aren’t struggling," the president said.

System-level solutions are needed

Zelenskyy emphasized that solving this problem requires systemic solutions, which, he said, may not be very pleasant.

"But we need to negotiate this. Everyone stands to gain—at the very least, the high-quality companies certainly do. There are serious companies that understand this. They manufacture our most advanced drones and rockets. Naturally, we pay closer attention to them and meet with them. Why? Because we understand that there are more risks involved here. The fact that we have high-quality products is a given. But the companies themselves are also very eager to raise this issue and are working with Western media," he explained.

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According to Zelenskyy, this issue can also be addressed at the Headquarters level, since it involves a settlement in any case, albeit with certain restrictions.

Political agreements

The president emphasized that he cannot purchase any weapons without first consulting with the relevant leaders.

"Everyone talks about a free economy and a free market, but we haven’t been able to buy any weapons with true freedom—it always starts with political agreements and strict export controls. Even in some free countries, we don’t initially receive contracts from the private sector," he noted.

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Zelenskyy explained that he first receives a contract through political channels, and only then does the private sector begin to engage with him.

"No weapons have been sold to Ukraine by the private sector during this war. But our people want to..." he remarked.