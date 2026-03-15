Zelenskyy is the last person we need help from, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States does not need Ukraine’s help in intercepting Iranian drones in the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, Trump made the comments during a telephone interview with NBC News.

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What is known

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the US and its allies assistance in intercepting Iranian drones in the Middle East.

In turn, Trump stated that "we don’t need help", adding that "Zelenskyy is the last person from whom we need help".

At the same time, the US president declined to comment on whether the US had accepted Ukraine’s assistance in the field of drone interception technology.

Read more: Foreign Ministry responded to Iran’s threats against Ukraine, calling them absurd

Trump’s statements

As a reminder, on 13 March, US President Donald Trump stated that he no longer needed Ukraine’s help in defending against Iranian drones, as the war with Tehran "will soon be over".

He also acknowledged that Russia may be "helping a little" Iran, which is attacking US bases in the Middle East, although he had previously denied this.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the statement by US leader Donald Trump, who had previously refused Ukraine’s assistance in defending against Iranian drones in the Middle East, calling it "rhetoric".

Read more: I have 100% proof that Russia has supplied Iran with ’Shaheds’ and intelligence for attacks on US bases, – Zelenskyy