SBI is investigating shooting in Zaporizhzhia: police officer shot and killed assailant who was threatening him with weapon

Officials from the SBI have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an incident in Zaporizhzhia in which a law enforcement officer used his service firearm. The incident resulted in the death of a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press centre.

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Circumstances

According to reports, the incident occurred on the morning of March 16 in the Khortytskyi district of the city. Preliminary information indicates that a police patrol responded to a call from a local resident who reported an assault: unknown assailants had beaten him and, while threatening him, demanded his cell phone.

"While checking the two men identified by the complainant, the situation escalated. One of them took out a weapon and pointed it at the law enforcement officers. In response to the direct threat to his life, one of the police officers used his service firearm and fired shots at the attacker. The man was wounded and died. His accomplice was detained by law enforcement officers," the statement reads.

See more: Shot at TCR in Vinnytsia: police detained suspect. PHOTO

The attackers were on the AWOL

During a subsequent investigation, investigators determined that both men were wanted for deserting their military units.

The State Bureau of Investigation has now opened a criminal case regarding the abuse of power or official authority resulting in serious consequences (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Shooting in Zaporizhzhia: two soldiers on AWOL attacked police: one attacker is dead, another has been detained, - National Police. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier reports indicated that two soldiers on the AWOL attacked police: one attacker is dead, and the other has been detained.