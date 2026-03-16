Romania is calling on EU to step up pressure on Russia over its additional oil revenues

Pressure on Russia must be stepped up, particularly as part of the preparations for the 20th round of sanctions, given the additional revenue it is generating from petroleum products amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Cioiu made this statement before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, according to Censor.NET.

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"Regarding the need to support Ukraine, Romania’s position is very clear: the 90-billion-euro loan must be disbursed quickly. It is also positive that we in the EU have decided to extend the current sanctions against Russia for six months. But more needs to be done to increase the pressure, especially given that Russia now has an additional source of revenue—oil revenues that were not previously at this level. This means that at the EU level, from Romania’s perspective, we must continue to increase the pressure as part of the preparation of the 20th sanctions package," Tsoiu emphasized.

She also drew attention to the recent unprovoked Russian attack on a Ukrainian power plant, which caused an environmental crisis on the Dniester River in Moldova.

"I would like to commend the Moldovan government for its swift response. This is also one of the situations where we can provide assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism," the minister noted.

Read more: European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for further six months