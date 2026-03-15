European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for further six months

On Saturday, 14 March, the Council of the European Union extended the individual sanctions imposed for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity by a further six months.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the Council of the EU.

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Sanctions against 2,600 individuals and entities

"Today, the Council decided to extend the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 September 2026," the statement said.

Individual restrictions will continue to apply to around 2,600 individuals and legal entities involved in the Russian Federation’s ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

It is noted that the current restrictive measures include travel restrictions on individuals, the freezing of their assets, and a ban on the provision of funds or other economic resources to the listed individuals and legal entities.

Read more: Moscow should not receive any easing of international pressure, - Sybiha

There are exceptions

At the same time, the Council of the EU decided not to renew the listing of two individuals and to remove five deceased individuals from the list.

"The EU remains determined to maintain and intensify pressure on Russia to end its brutal war of aggression and engage in meaningful peace negotiations," the statement reads.

Read also: Pressure on Russia must be stepped up to force it to the negotiating table, says Macron