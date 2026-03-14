Moscow should not receive any easing of international pressure, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned Russia’s overnight attack on civilian and energy infrastructure in Ukraine, urging that no pressure be taken off the aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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There are casualties

"It was a horrific and sleepless night in Ukraine. At least four people were killed, and many were wounded in the Kyiv region. Russia carried out a massive attack, using dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones, targeting civilians and infrastructure. Many regions of Ukraine were hit by Russian strikes last night, including the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions," the minister noted.

According to him, every explosion that rocked Ukraine last night is a direct consequence of Russia’s sense of impunity.

Read more: Six settlements in Obukhiv district are without gas due to Russian attack, there are heating outages in Ukrainka and Obukhiv

We need to put pressure on Russia.

"Russia refuses to end the war. Instead, it continues its aggression against Ukraine and supports the spread of Iranian terrorism in the Middle East. In response to these actions, Moscow must not be granted any relief from international pressure or isolation. Appeasement has never brought peace—it only leads to the spread of terrorism and war."

Ukraine’s position has been and remains clear: all forms of pressure on Russia must be intensified to counter the spread of terror in Europe, the Middle East, and other regions.

"The sooner the Russian war machine is deprived of its fuel, the sooner this war will end, and Moscow will lose its ability to support other terrorist regimes, including the regime in Tehran," said the Ukrainian foreign minister.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: almost 1,500 enemy strikes, three people injured. PHOTOS

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