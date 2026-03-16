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Media smear campaign using AI has been launched against Kyiv Region Police Chief Shchadylo, — journalist

Media smear campaign against Police General Shchadylo

Posts targeting Anatolii Shchadylo head of the Kyiv Regional Main Directorate of the National Police, are circulating on social media.

This was reported by journalist Yaryna Dorosh, according to Censor.NET.

Details

According to her, former police officer Serhii Lukashov posted a message accompanied by a photo purportedly showing Anatoliy Shchadylo — a third-rank police general and head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region.

In his post, he noted that the man "fell asleep while drunk at an entertainment venue."

See more: In Poltava region, bomb disposal experts discovered and destroyed unexploded drones and part of X-101 missile. PHOTO

Медіаатака на генерала поліції Щадила

Dorosh stated that the photo was created using artificial intelligence.

Медіаатака на генерала поліції Щадила

Olena Burtsova, a member of the Vyshneve City Council, also stated that the photo was generated using AI.

"I don't know why Serhii Lukashov is making such a big deal out of this. First of all, I wasn't there that evening, but I know he would never be in uniform at a restaurant. Second, that's not him in the photo—they photoshopped his neck onto it," she said.

The post on Lukashov's page has now been deleted.

Медіаатака на генерала поліції Щадила

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