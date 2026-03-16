There is no peace on horizon in Russia’s war against Ukraine – European Commissioner Kubilius

There are currently no prospects for a quick peace in Russia’s war against Ukraine, so the European Union must take this into account while strengthening its own capabilities and security.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said this at the Forum Europa event "Ideas for Strengthening the Union" in Brussels.

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The EU does not rule out the risk of direct Russian aggression against Union countries

"As we build our independence and European strength, we need to understand this: in Russia’s war against Ukraine, there is no peace on the horizon," Kubilius said, while also stressing the "real possibility" that the EU itself could face Russian aggression.

Europe needs to increase its military capabilities

He also mentioned the shortage of missile defense supplies to Ukraine, the Gulf countries and Europe, and recalled NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s words that Europe needs to "increase its air defense capabilities by 400%."

Read more: EU proposes to close Schengen to Russian military

Ukraine is a key element of Europe’s security

Speaking about Ukraine’s role in European security, Kubilius stressed: "Ukraine has been protecting us for more than four years of a terrible war... Only Ukraine’s strength is the path to a just peace. Such peace will come when Ukraine starts defeating Russia."

In this context, he repeated his earlier call to increase support for Ukraine, stressing that a Russian victory would cost Europe twice as much.

Investment in defense

"Investment in defense is always expensive, but failure to invest will always cost much more. And we need Ukraine for our defense. If Russia attacks us, EU member states will face a battle-tested Russian army, much stronger than in 2022, capable of using almost 10 million drones. No NATO member state in Europe has such battle-tested experience — only Ukraine’s Armed Forces do," the commissioner stressed.

Read more: Trump is losing interest in talks on Ukraine, with US attention focused on Middle East, — FT

Kubilius said that integrating Ukraine’s defense industrial capabilities into the European defense industry is in Europe’s vital interests. He stressed that this could be done faster by taking the initiative to create a European Defence Union.

"This could be a good step for Ukraine toward full EU membership in the near future," the commissioner believes.