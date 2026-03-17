Ukrainians detained in India over ’illegal transport of drones’: Foreign Ministry claims facts have been distorted

In India, law enforcement officials have detained six Ukrainian citizens and one American on suspicion of illegally importing large shipments of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by The Indian Express.

What is known?

According to the Indian investigation, a U.S. citizen was detained at the Kolkata airport, while the Ukrainians were detained in Lucknow and Delhi. Investigators claim that all of them entered the country on valid visas but subsequently allegedly traveled to restricted areas without the necessary permits.

Law enforcement officials also claim that the suspects may have crossed the border into Myanmar and made contact with groups that India considers hostile. They are accused of illegally importing drones from Europe, training local residents, and preparing for possible sabotage operations.

Read more: Ukraine must pay for all US weapons, and it does so through NATO – Trump

Reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

However, the Ukrainian side urges against jumping to conclusions.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that there is currently no confirmed evidence of the detainees’ guilt, and that some of the information in the media is misleading.

The agency also noted that certain reports, particularly in the Russian media, distort the facts and level baseless accusations against Ukrainians.

At the same time, Ukrainian diplomats have already become involved in the process. A court hearing was held on March 16 with representatives from the Ukrainian Embassy in attendance, but they were not given the opportunity to speak with the detainees.

Pursuant to the court's decision, all defendants in the case will remain in custody until at least March 27.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Indian side has not yet officially notified Ukraine of the detention of its citizens, which is contrary to international practice, and is insisting on immediate consular access.

Separately, the ministry noted that in India, restricted-access areas often lack clear signage, which can lead to unintentional violations of residency rules by foreigners.