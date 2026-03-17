Since start of day, aggressor has attacked 217 times, including 57 in Pokrovsk direction and 36 in Kostiantynivka direction – General Staff

The aggressor continues attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory. In some sectors of the front, the occupiers are conducting assault operations. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting heavy losses on them and disrupting attempts to improve their positions.

Since the start of the day, the number of enemy attacks has reached 217.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s frontline update as of 4 p.m. on March 17, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region came under attack: Trudove, Korenok, Iskryskivshchyna, Atynske, Ryzhivka, Khodyne, Budky, Sopich, and Shalyhyne. The enemy also shelled Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three clashes have taken place since the start of the day; the enemy has carried out 66 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, 10 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched nine attacks in the areas around Vovchansk and Pishchane, and in the direction of Okhrimivka and Bochkove. Three firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoplatonivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,279,930 personnel (+760 in the past 24 hours), 33 ships, 11,781 tanks, 38,457 artillery systems, and 24,215 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Lyman and in the area of Drobysheve. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy assault actions in the areas of Minkivka and Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 36 offensive actions in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka. Two combat clashes are still underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 57 times to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and Dachne. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

Read more: 67 enemy attacks since beginning of day: 21 of them in Kostiantynivka direction, General Staff says

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched two offensives in the areas of Zlahoda and Krasnohirske. Orestopil came under enemy air strikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 20 attacks took place in the area of Dobropillia. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivska, Yehorivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, and Zelena Dibrova. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Stepove. The settlements of Veselianka and Orikhiv came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to advance near Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: Defence Forces struck "TOR-M1" air defence system, S-300 radar and Russian command posts, - General Staff of AFU