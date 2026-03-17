Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia
Turkey has said it is ready to host a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
This was reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET informs.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the situation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The sides focused on the security risks created by the war, as well as issues of energy stability.
Turkey offers a venue for talks
Ankara confirmed its readiness to act as a mediator and provide a venue for dialogue between the sides. Turkey believes that diplomatic efforts remain important for reducing tensions.
"Turkey is ready to host the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," Fidan said during the conversation.
The ministry stressed that the war has negative consequences not only for the region but also for the global security system.
Context of the talks and previous agreements
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the escalation in the Middle East could lead to the postponement of trilateral talks involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia.
- The American side proposed postponing the meeting until next week.
- President Zelenskyy said there are prospects for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.
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