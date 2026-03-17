Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia

Turkey has said it is ready to host a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET informs.

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the situation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The sides focused on the security risks created by the war, as well as issues of energy stability.

Read more: Ukraine is not ready for peace talks, Russia will pursue goals of "SMO" on ground," Lavrov says

Turkey offers a venue for talks

Ankara confirmed its readiness to act as a mediator and provide a venue for dialogue between the sides. Turkey believes that diplomatic efforts remain important for reducing tensions.

"Turkey is ready to host the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," Fidan said during the conversation.

The ministry stressed that the war has negative consequences not only for the region but also for the global security system.

Read more: There are prospects for peaceful resolution to war in Ukraine. We need to meet with Americans, - Zelenskyy

Context of the talks and previous agreements