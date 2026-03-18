WHO prepares for nuclear catastrophe amid escalation of war in Iran

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) are preparing for a nuclear catastrophe if the war involving the United States and Israel against Iran continues to escalate.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Hanan Balkhy, in an interview with Politico.

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"The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that's something that worries us the most. As much as we prepare, there's nothing that can prevent the harm that will come … the region's way — and globally if this eventually happens — and the consequences are going to last for decades," Balkhy said.

According to her, WHO personnel are prepared for a nuclear incident in its "broader sense," including an attack on a nuclear facility or the use of nuclear weapons, but they "very much hope that this will not happen."

As of now, no signs of radioactive contamination have been recorded in the Middle East. However, increased radiation levels could cause significant immediate lung and skin injuries, as well as raise the risk of cancer and mental health issues, the WHO regional director explained.

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