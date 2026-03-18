Aviastar aircraft manufacturing plant hit in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, General Staff says

Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck the infrastructure of the Aviastar aircraft manufacturing plant near Ulyanovsk, which is part of Rostec and supports the production of Russia’s military transport aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff’s press centre.

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"As part of efforts to reduce the capabilities of the Russian aggressor’s military-industrial complex, on March 16, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck the infrastructure of the Aviastar aircraft manufacturing plant near the city of Ulyanovsk (Ulyanovsk region, Russia)," the General Staff said.

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Plant produces Il aircraft

The enterprise is part of the United Aircraft Corporation, a Rostec structure, and supports the production of Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, Il-78M-90A tanker aircraft, as well as the servicing of An-124 Ruslan heavy transport aircraft.

According to preliminary information, the following were hit:

a climate-controlled shelter; and

aircraft parking areas.

Some of the aircraft on the plant’s premises sustained damage of varying degrees.

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The scale of the damage is being clarified.

"Ukraine’s Defence Forces will continue striking important strategic facilities involved in supporting the Russian army until the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is fully stopped. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!" the statement says.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,280,860 personnel (+930 in the past 24 hours), 11,783 tanks, 38,477 artillery systems, and 24,218 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS