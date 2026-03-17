Ural used to be beyond reach of Ukrainian strikes, but is now in zone of immediate threat – Shoigu

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has said that the Ural was until recently considered beyond the reach of Ukrainian strikes, but has now fallen into a zone of direct threat.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media outlets.

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Details

"Yes, until recently, the Ural was beyond the reach of air strikes from the territory of Ukraine, but today it is already in a zone of immediate threat," he said.

According to Shoigu, the number of Ukrainian strikes on Russia increased by 40% in 2025.

Read more: AFU have struck occupiers’ "TOR-M2U" air defense systems and "Bastion" coastal defense systems, - General Staff

Background

Earlier reports said that Moscow had been attacked by drones for the third day in a row.

Read more: Ukraine has successfully integrated British Storm Shadow missiles – British military Dickinson