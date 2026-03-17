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Ural used to be beyond reach of Ukrainian strikes, but is now in zone of immediate threat – Shoigu
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has said that the Ural was until recently considered beyond the reach of Ukrainian strikes, but has now fallen into a zone of direct threat.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media outlets.
Details
"Yes, until recently, the Ural was beyond the reach of air strikes from the territory of Ukraine, but today it is already in a zone of immediate threat," he said.
According to Shoigu, the number of Ukrainian strikes on Russia increased by 40% in 2025.
Background
Earlier reports said that Moscow had been attacked by drones for the third day in a row.
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