Ukraine has successfully integrated British Storm Shadow missiles – British military Dickinson

The effective strike on the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk showed that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have successfully integrated Storm Shadow missiles into their fleet of Su-24 aircraft.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by former head of air warfare operations in the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, Toby Dickinson, in a comment to Ukrinform.

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"The strike on the Russian microelectronics plant is further evidence of the successful integration of Storm Shadow into Ukraine’s Su-24 aircraft fleet," Dickinson said.

The expert added that the strike demonstrates Ukraine’s ability to continue degrading Russia’s military-industrial potential.

Russia’s reaction and Ukraine’s tactics

According to Dickinson, Russia was forced to redeploy a significant part of its air defense assets from the rear to the front line, where Ukraine is achieving success.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine understand Russian air defenses well and were able to plan a route through the existing gaps," he stressed.

Watch more: Employee of Kremniy El plant in Bryansk carries remains of his arm during evacuation after Ukrainian missile attack. VIDEO 18+

Strike on Kremniy El: what is known

On 10 March 2026, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Kremniy El plant in Bryansk (Russia) with air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The facility manufactures microelectronics and components for missile systems.

According to OSINT analysts, at least seven hits were recorded on the plant’s premises, with the main part of the strikes hitting key production buildings.

The plant is a key enterprise in the sector and one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. In particular, it produces components for military equipment. The plant is located more than 100 km from the border. It is involved in the development of new radars intended, among other things, for air defense, aircraft, and ships. It manufactures microelectronics for missile systems, Pantsir air defense systems, Iskander missiles, as well as for radars, electronic warfare systems, and Russian UAVs.

On the night of 19 October 2024, drones attacked the Kremniy El plant in Russia’s Bryansk region.

Watch more: SSU drones attacked "Tikhoretsk" OPS in Krasnodar Krai, - sources. VIDEO