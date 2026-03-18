Ukraine’s Defence Forces strike aircraft repair plant in Russia’s Novgorod region – General Staff

Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck facilities of the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in the city of Staraya Russa (Novgorod region, Russia), where repair and modernisation of military transport aircraft are carried out.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff’s press centre.

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"As part of efforts to reduce the capabilities of the Russian aggressor’s military-industrial complex, on March 17, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck facilities of the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in the city of Staraya Russa (Novgorod region, Russia)," the statement says.

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The enterprise specialises in the full-cycle repair and modernisation of military transport aircraft and their components.

The plant has its own runway, allowing it to receive heavy aircraft directly on its premises.

What was hit?

According to available information, a hangar used for servicing Il-76 and L-410 aircraft was hit.

The scale of the damage is being clarified.

"Ukraine’s Defence Forces will continue striking key facilities of the occupiers’ military-industrial complex until the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is fully stopped," the statement says.

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