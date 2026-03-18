Drone debris falls on roof of non-residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, KCMA says

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, debris from an enemy drone fell onto the roof of a non-residential building during an air raid alert on the evening of March 18.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.

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"During the latest air raid alert, drone debris was recorded falling onto the roof of a non-residential building in Holosiivskyi district," he wrote.

Fortunately, there was no fire and no casualties.

Read more: Kyiv city authorities temporarily restrict hot water supply in some buildings to restore heating - KCSA

It should be noted that air raid alerts were declared several times in Kyiv on March 18 due to the threat of UAVs. The latest one was announced at 6:22 p.m.