Kyiv city authorities temporarily restrict hot water supply in some buildings to restore heating - KCSA

In Kyiv, hot water supply has been temporarily restricted in some residential buildings to free up heat capacity to restore centralized heating.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, Censor.NET says, citing hromadske.

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The restrictions apply only to buildings where it is technically necessary to restart the heat supply system and do not cover the city’s entire housing stock.

"This is especially relevant in conditions where the system has to be started not for the first time, but for the third time — as in part of the housing stock in the Desnianskyi district," the city authorities explained.

Read more: 200 buildings in Kyiv still without heating, - KCMA

They emphasized that this is a temporary and forced step aimed at restoring heat after the aftermath of enemy attacks.

About 200 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, most of them on the right bank of the city.

Read more: 454 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, most in Troieshchyna, Klytschko says

Background

As reported, on the morning of January 31, metro service was halted due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency outages.

According to Kyivvodokanal, all of Kyiv was without water supply due to an accident in the power system.

According to media reports, Ukraine experienced a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.

The Ministry of Energy promises that the electricity supply will return within the next 2–3 hours.

Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system was gradually being restored after the accident.

On the evening of January 31, energy workers restored electricity supply in all regions of Ukraine after a system accident that occurred on Saturday morning.

Read more: 253 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating – Klytschko