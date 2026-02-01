Shmyhal: Energy companies have restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after systemic accident
Energy companies have restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after a systemic failure that occurred on the morning of 31 January.
This was announcedby First Deputy Prime Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.
Regions are returning to their normal schedules
"All regions are returning to their normal schedules, high-voltage lines and substations are operating as usual. Energy workers responded as quickly as possible," the minister said.
Possible causes of the accident
Shmyhal noted that during today's meeting, the headquarters analysed the causes of the accident.
"In the morning, two accidents occurred on high-voltage lines within a minute of each other. This led to cascading power outages in seven regions of the country. Theories about a cyberattack or external interference have not been confirmed. According to preliminary estimates, this happened due to icing on the lines and equipment," the official said.
Restoration work continues
According to Shmyhal, the situation was difficult in the north, in the centre of the country, and in the Odesa region. Currently, 64 teams are working to restore power supply in Kyiv. In addition, 220 teams are already working to restore heating.
"The work will not stop even during the dark hours of the day in order to restore heat and light as quickly as possible," the minister concluded.
What preceded this?
- As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.
- According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
- According to media reports, Ukraine is experiencing a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.
- The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
- Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident and that power will be restored within the next few hours.
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