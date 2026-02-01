Shmyhal: Energy companies have restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after systemic accident

Energy companies have restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after a systemic failure that occurred on the morning of 31 January.

This was announcedby First Deputy Prime Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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Regions are returning to their normal schedules

"All regions are returning to their normal schedules, high-voltage lines and substations are operating as usual. Energy workers responded as quickly as possible," the minister said.

Possible causes of the accident

Shmyhal noted that during today's meeting, the headquarters analysed the causes of the accident.

"In the morning, two accidents occurred on high-voltage lines within a minute of each other. This led to cascading power outages in seven regions of the country. Theories about a cyberattack or external interference have not been confirmed. According to preliminary estimates, this happened due to icing on the lines and equipment," the official said.

Read more: Critical infrastructure already has power in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, - Shmyhal

Restoration work continues

According to Shmyhal, the situation was difficult in the north, in the centre of the country, and in the Odesa region. Currently, 64 teams are working to restore power supply in Kyiv. In addition, 220 teams are already working to restore heating.

"The work will not stop even during the dark hours of the day in order to restore heat and light as quickly as possible," the minister concluded.

What preceded this?