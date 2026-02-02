200 buildings in Kyiv still without heating, - KCMA
In Kyiv, about 200 buildings remain without heating, most of them on the right bank of the city.
This was reported on television by KCMA spokeswoman Kateryna Pop, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukfrinform.
How many houses are still without heating?
As of now, about 200 buildings remain without heating, most of them on the right bank of Kyiv. As for the Desnianskyi district, the situation with heat supply to houses has improved, with the maximum number of teams involved in work in this particular district. Therefore, in the Desnianskyi district, heat is supplied to almost all houses, and it is only necessary to reach the temperature regime so that the temperature in the homes of Desnianskyi district residents rises," Pop said.
At the same time, she did not venture to predict when heat and light would return to Kyiv residents' homes in full.
"Weather conditions are very difficult, it is very difficult to repair accidents in networks, in internal building networks, given the temperature regime and voltage drops. Therefore, it is too early to talk about a return from strict to stable normal schedules for us. But every day, the headquarters for the elimination of the emergency situation in the energy sector discusses the options for returning to stable schedules," said the spokesperson for the Kyiv City State Administration.
What preceded this?
- As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.
- According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
- According to media reports, Ukraine experienced a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.
- The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
- Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident.
- On the evening of 31 January, energy companies restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after a system failure that occurred on Saturday morning.
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