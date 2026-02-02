200 buildings in Kyiv still without heating, - KCMA

In Kyiv, about 200 buildings remain without heating, most of them on the right bank of the city.

This was reported on television by KCMA spokeswoman Kateryna Pop, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukfrinform.

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How many houses are still without heating?

As of now, about 200 buildings remain without heating, most of them on the right bank of Kyiv. As for the Desnianskyi district, the situation with heat supply to houses has improved, with the maximum number of teams involved in work in this particular district. Therefore, in the Desnianskyi district, heat is supplied to almost all houses, and it is only necessary to reach the temperature regime so that the temperature in the homes of Desnianskyi district residents rises," Pop said.

Read more: Boiler room shut down in Uman: most of city without heat

At the same time, she did not venture to predict when heat and light would return to Kyiv residents' homes in full.

"Weather conditions are very difficult, it is very difficult to repair accidents in networks, in internal building networks, given the temperature regime and voltage drops. Therefore, it is too early to talk about a return from strict to stable normal schedules for us. But every day, the headquarters for the elimination of the emergency situation in the energy sector discusses the options for returning to stable schedules," said the spokesperson for the Kyiv City State Administration.

Read more: 253 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating – Klytschko

What preceded this?

Read more: Zelenskyy: Whether there are strikes or not, hundreds of buildings in Kyiv are still without heating, and not enough work is being done