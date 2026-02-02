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Boiler room shut down in Uman: most of city without heat

Heating disappeared in Uman

Due to a power surge at around 4 a.m. on 2 February 2026, the boiler room that supplies heat to the railway station area and the central part of the city of Uman was shut down in an emergency.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Uman City Council.

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Restoration work is underway

As noted, a complex of emergency repair work is currently underway.

Once the repairs are complete, the heat supply will be restored.

"We apologise for the temporary inconvenience," the city council added.

Read more: 693 buildings without heat in Kyiv, most difficult situation in Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts, - Kuleba

What preceded this?

  • As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.
  • According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
  • According to media reports, Ukraine experienced a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.
  • The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
  • Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident.
  • On the evening of 31 January, energy companies restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after a system failure that occurred on Saturday morning.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Whether there are strikes or not, hundreds of buildings in Kyiv are still without heating, and not enough work is being done

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