Boiler room shut down in Uman: most of city without heat

Due to a power surge at around 4 a.m. on 2 February 2026, the boiler room that supplies heat to the railway station area and the central part of the city of Uman was shut down in an emergency.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Uman City Council.

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Restoration work is underway

As noted, a complex of emergency repair work is currently underway.

Once the repairs are complete, the heat supply will be restored.

"We apologise for the temporary inconvenience," the city council added.

Read more: 693 buildings without heat in Kyiv, most difficult situation in Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts, - Kuleba

What preceded this?

Read more: Zelenskyy: Whether there are strikes or not, hundreds of buildings in Kyiv are still without heating, and not enough work is being done