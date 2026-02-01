693 buildings without heat in Kyiv, most difficult situation in Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts, - Kuleba
Work is continuing in Kyiv to restore heat supply after an emergency situation in the power system.
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.
Heat restoration
According to him, as of yesterday evening, heat had been restored to more than 2,700 buildings.
At the same time, 693 buildings remain without heat. Some of them are without heat after the latest enemy shelling.
Where is the situation most difficult?
"The most difficult situation is in the Solomyanskyi and Pecherskyi districts. Restoration is ongoing," Kuleba clarified.
An additional 114 teams, more than 500 workers, including specialists from other regions and Ukrzaliznytsia, are involved in the work today. Sixty-nine mobile boiler rooms are being used for hospitals, maternity hospitals and support centres.
Water supply and sanitation in the city are operating normally.
What preceded this?
- As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.
- According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv was without water supply due to a power system failure.
- According to media reports, Ukraine experienced a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power grid.
- The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
- Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident and that power will be restored within the next few hours.
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