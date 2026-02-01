1,000 homes in Kyiv are currently without heat, - Klitschko

Last night, more than 1,500 high-rise buildings in Kyiv, which were left without heat due to an emergency situation in Ukraine's power system, were connected to the heat supply.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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How many buildings are still without heat?

According to Klitschko, 1,000 buildings are currently without heat.

Utility and energy companies continue to work to restore heat to Kyiv residents' apartments.

Read more: Critical infrastructure already has power in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, - Shmyhal

What preceded this?

As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.

According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv was without water supply due to a power system failure.

According to media reports, Ukraine experienced a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power grid.

The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.

Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident and that power will be restored within the next few hours.

Read more: All three metro lines in Kyiv are resuming operation, - Klitschko