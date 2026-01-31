ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7334 visitors online
News A large-scale failure in the power system
2 016 3

All three metro lines in Kyiv are resuming operation, - Klitschko

The metro is running again

The metro in Kyiv is beginning to resume operations on all three lines.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Critical infrastructure facilities have been repaired

According to Klitschko, critical infrastructure facilities have also been repaired.

"Water pressure in the water and heating supply system is being restored. This is to restore services to Kyiv residents as quickly as possible," the mayor said.

Read more: Kyiv’s critical infrastructure has been restored, bringing light back to people, - DTEK

What preceded this?

  • As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.
  • According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
  • According to media reports, Ukraine is experiencing a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.
  • The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
  • Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident and that power will be restored within the next few hours.

Author: 

Kyiv (2817) subway company (52) energy (1080)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 