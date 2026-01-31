All three metro lines in Kyiv are resuming operation, - Klitschko

The metro in Kyiv is beginning to resume operations on all three lines.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Critical infrastructure facilities have been repaired

According to Klitschko, critical infrastructure facilities have also been repaired.

"Water pressure in the water and heating supply system is being restored. This is to restore services to Kyiv residents as quickly as possible," the mayor said.

Read more: Kyiv’s critical infrastructure has been restored, bringing light back to people, - DTEK

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