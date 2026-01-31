All three metro lines in Kyiv are resuming operation, - Klitschko
The metro in Kyiv is beginning to resume operations on all three lines.
This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Critical infrastructure facilities have been repaired
According to Klitschko, critical infrastructure facilities have also been repaired.
"Water pressure in the water and heating supply system is being restored. This is to restore services to Kyiv residents as quickly as possible," the mayor said.
What preceded this?
- As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.
- According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
- According to media reports, Ukraine is experiencing a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power system.
- The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
- Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident and that power will be restored within the next few hours.
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