Kyiv’s critical infrastructure has been restored, bringing light back to people, - DTEK
Energy companies have restored electricity to critical infrastructure in Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.
Recovery
"We are currently restoring power to people. Restoration is taking place in stages. This approach is necessary to avoid overloading the networks and to prevent new accidents. Please use electricity sparingly. This will help to restore power more stably and quickly for everyone," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- As reported, on the morning of January 31, subway service was suspended due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power outages.
- According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
- According to media reports, Ukraine is experiencing a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power grid.
- The Ministry of Energy promises that power supply will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
- Subsequently, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system was gradually recovering after the accident and that power would be restored within the next few hours.
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