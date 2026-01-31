Kyiv’s critical infrastructure has been restored, bringing light back to people, - DTEK

Energy companies have restored electricity to critical infrastructure in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

Recovery

"We are currently restoring power to people. Restoration is taking place in stages. This approach is necessary to avoid overloading the networks and to prevent new accidents. Please use electricity sparingly. This will help to restore power more stably and quickly for everyone," the statement said.

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What preceded it?