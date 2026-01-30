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News The heating situation in Kyiv
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253 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating – Klytschko

Kyiv high-rise buildings still without heating after attacks

In Kyiv, the phased restoration of heat supply continues after massive enemy attacks. Since the morning, another 125 residential buildings have been reconnected to the network, but 253 high-rise buildings are still without heating.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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253 buildings are still without heating

Since this morning, another 125 residential buildings have been connected to the heat supply.

At present, 253 high-rise buildings remain without heating.

Read more: 378 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, most in Troeshchyna, - Klitschko

Work to clear up the damage is ongoing

"Municipal workers and energy specialists continue working to clear up the damage to critical infrastructure caused by the enemy’s massive attacks on the capital. And to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents’ apartments," Klytschko noted.

Background

  • We remind you that as of the evening of Wednesday, January 28, 639 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remained without heat supply.

Read more: 454 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, most in Troieshchyna, Klytschko says

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