Russia launches attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of March 18, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:26 p.m. – A group of UAVs was reported moving from the Mykolaiv region toward the Kirovohrad region.

At 6:39 p.m. – UAVs from the Zhytomyr region heading toward Sarny (Rivne region).

At 7:05 p.m. – A group of UAVs over the Black Sea heading toward Ochakiv (Mykolaiv region).

At 8:04 p.m. – The Air Force reports the movement of attack drones:

Volyn region: UAVs in the area of Kovel.

Vinnytsia region: UAVs in the south of the region.

Updated information

At 8:48 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs were launched toward the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

At 9:29 p.m. – Ternopil region: UAVs heading toward Terebovlia.

A group of UAVs from the Kherson region is heading toward the Mykolaiv region.

Updated information

At 9:59 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs launched toward Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

During air raid alerts, stay in safe places!

Earlier, it was reported that in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, debris from an enemy drone fell on the roof of a non-residential building during an air raid alert on the evening of March 18.

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