Most military leaders in NATO countries do not rule out the possibility that Russia might attempt to attack Alliance territory by 2029.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Karel Řehka, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces.

"Most of us, defense chiefs, share a similar view," he noted.

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NATO warns of the risks

According to Řehka, the issue is not the inevitability of war, but the need to be prepared for any possible turn of events.

"For credible deterrence, you must have real defensive capabilities and capacity, as well as the will to use them," the general emphasized.

He added that Russia understands very well that the Alliance has a wide range of responses to various provocations—from informational to military.

Read more: Ukraine would have been "wiped out in single day" of Russia’s war had it not been for US aid, — Trump

Collective defense—there is no alternative

Řehka stressed that in the event of an attack on any NATO country, the response would be decisive.

"If it happened tomorrow, we would fight with whatever we have. Without hesitation… If collective defense isn’t activated, it will mean the end of NATO," he said.

The general also noted that Russia had already made a serious mistake by counting on a quick war against Ukraine.

"It is our duty to do everything possible to ensure they do not make such miscalculations again," concluded Řehka.