Drone attack in Russia: explosions at a chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk

A massive drone attack has been recorded in the Stavropol Krai of Russia. The "Nevinnomyssk Azot" plant may have been the target, with dozens of explosions reported.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, at least 15–20 loud explosions were heard in Nevinnomyssk on the night of March 18–19. Most of them occurred in the industrial zone.

According to OSINT sources, UAVs attacked the "Nevinnomyssk Azot" chemical plant. It is noted that the explosions were so powerful that windows rattled in homes and car alarms went off.

Vladimir Vladimirov, governor of Russia’s Stavropol Krai, confirmed the drone attack on the region. The Russian official stated that the drones were specifically targeting Nevinnomyssk’s industrial zone.

"Our air defense forces are repelling an attack by enemy UAVs targeting the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk. Some have been shot down. Please do not approach the drone debris," the media outlet ASTRA quoted him as saying.

What is known about the enterprise?

"Nevinnomyssk Azot" is a large chemical plant located in the city of Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, the Russian Federation. It is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia. It specializes in the production of:

ammonia

ammonium nitrate

urea

methanol and other chemicals.

According to open-source information, the enterprise is also considered part of a Russian industrial chain involved in the production of components for explosives using ammonium nitrate and other compounds.

Read more: Ural used to be beyond reach of Ukrainian strikes, but is now in zone of immediate threat – Shoigu

Attacks on the enterprise

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the "Nevinnomyssk Azot" plant has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian UAVs. Russian media have already reported five attacks on the chemical plant.

On the night of March 13, at least two drones were shot down over the territory of the "Azot" plant in Nevinnomyssk. Debris fell onto the plant’s grounds.

The plant had previously been attacked in January 2026, December 2025, and August 2025.

Local residents also reported an attack on the "Azot" plant in Nevinnomyssk on the night of July 25, 2025.

On June 14, 2025, as a result of an attack by 13 UAVs on the territory of the "Nevinnomyssk Azot" plant, doors, windows, and the interior of one of the workshops were destroyed. The roof of the cafeteria and the plant’s anti-drone defenses were also damaged. At the time, 800 employees of the chemical plant waited out the attack in a bomb shelter; no evacuation was carried out. Operations at the plant had to be suspended at that time.

Read more: Krasnodar came under massive drone attack: mayor urged parents not to send their children to school. PHOTO