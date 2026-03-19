Unidentified drones spotted over US military base where Rubio and Hegset live - WP

Unidentified drones were spotted flying over Fort McNeir military base in Washington, D.C., where high-ranking U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Rubio and Secretary of War Hegset, reside.

The Washington Post reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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At this time, U.S. authorities have not yet determined who exactly sent these drones.

Read more: Today will be day of most intense strikes on Iran, — Hegseth

The news about the drones came amid the U.S. issuing a global security alert for its diplomatic missions abroad and closing several bases within the country due to security threats.

For example, McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida have raised their security alert level to "Charlie"—which means that the commander has intelligence indicating a possible attack or threat.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the reports about the drones, and the State Department did not respond to the inquiry.

Sources at the WP reported that the drones flying over Fort McNeir prompted the leadership to consider the possibility of relocating top officials to other locations. But so far, this has not happened.

Read more: US has eliminated leader of Iranian unit that attempted to assassinate Trump, — Hegseth

Media outlets publicly reported on the deployment of Rubio and Hegset at the base in October 2025.

Fort McNeir is home to the National Defense University. While political leaders have traditionally not been stationed there, an increasing number of officials from the Trump administration have moved to bases in the area, citing security concerns.

The base is conveniently located near Capitol Hill and the White House. However, it does not have the same security perimeter as other bases in the Washington, D.C., area.