US has eliminated leader of Iranian unit that attempted to assassinate Trump, — Hegseth
The US military has killed the leader of an Iranian unit that attempted to assassinate US President Donald Trump.
This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth during a press conference, quoted by Reuters, reports Censor.NET.
Leader of Iranian unit eliminated
"The leader of the unit that attempted to assassinate President Trump was tracked down and killed. Iran attempted to assassinate President Trump, but President Trump had the final say," Hegseth said.
At the same time, he noted that this was not the main objective of the operation against Iran.
"Although this was by no means the main objective of the operation — in fact, neither the president nor anyone else ever mentioned it — I and others were convinced that those responsible for it ended up on the list of targets (the US, ed.)," said the Pentagon chief.
Hegseth did not disclose the name of the eliminated leader of the Iranian unit, but said that the operation took place on Tuesday.
- We would like to remind you that the day before, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran had allegedly attempted to assassinate him twice, but these attempts were unsuccessful.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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