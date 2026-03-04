US has eliminated leader of Iranian unit that attempted to assassinate Trump, — Hegseth

The US military has killed the leader of an Iranian unit that attempted to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth during a press conference, quoted by Reuters, reports Censor.NET.

Leader of Iranian unit eliminated

"The leader of the unit that attempted to assassinate President Trump was tracked down and killed. Iran attempted to assassinate President Trump, but President Trump had the final say," Hegseth said.

At the same time, he noted that this was not the main objective of the operation against Iran.

"Although this was by no means the main objective of the operation — in fact, neither the president nor anyone else ever mentioned it — I and others were convinced that those responsible for it ended up on the list of targets (the US, ed.)," said the Pentagon chief.

Hegseth did not disclose the name of the eliminated leader of the Iranian unit, but said that the operation took place on Tuesday.

We would like to remind you that the day before, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran had allegedly attempted to assassinate him twice, but these attempts were unsuccessful.

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