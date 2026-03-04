IAEA reports no new damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities

The IAEA has not recorded any signs of damage to Iran's nuclear facilities following the strikes.

This was announced by the Agency's press service on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Details

They noted that based on an analysis of the latest available satellite images, experts have not detected any damage to facilities in Iran that contain nuclear materials.

"Therefore, there is currently no risk of radioactive release. Two buildings near the nuclear facility in Isfahan appear to have been damaged. No additional damage has been detected in Natanz beyond the previously reported damage to entrances, and no damage has been detected at other nuclear facilities, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant," the IAEA said in a statement.

Director General Grossi called for maximum restraint to avoid any risk of a radiological incident.

Read more: Unrest in Iran is not currently strong enough to lead to regime change, - Turkish Foreign Ministry

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