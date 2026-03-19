Russia is attempting to expand its zone of control in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, - SBGS

Russian troops have stepped up their efforts to expand their control along the border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, announced this on television.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Such actions by the enemy continue unabated. This primarily concerns both the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. To be specific, the length of the border with the terrorist state in the Sumy region is 535 km. In this sector, we have the Krasnopillia community, the area around the village of Sopych, and other similar sections where the enemy is attempting to cross the border with its assault groups and attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in order to expand its zone of control," Demchenko said.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

He also noted that Russian troops recently attempted once again to expand their influence within the Kharkiv region by crossing the state border. Specifically, this occurred in the Vovchansk community area—near the settlements of Dihtiarne, Nesterne, and Kruhle—as well as in the direction of Pishchane.

"These are the areas where, since January, the enemy has not stopped attacking positions held, in particular, by border units from the ‘Hart’ brigade. This is, once again, in an attempt to take further steps into Ukrainian territory," Demchenko said.

Read more: Belarusian army activity recorded: sudden combat readiness check underway, — Demchenko

Situation in the Sumy region

At the same time, he said, Ukrainian units—including the "Steel Border" unit—are actively repelling enemy attempts to infiltrate Ukrainian territory within the Petropavlivka and Yunakivka communities.

Using drones and artillery, Ukrainian forces are striking infantry groups attempting to cross the border.

"This is happening not only along the state border but also in the approaches, where the enemy, having formed such groups, directs them toward our country," Demchenko said.

Read more: Russia wants to create 20-km "buffer zone" along border in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, - Drapatyi

The enemy's use of infantry

There has been little activity on the part of these infantry groups. Previously, the enemy in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions attempted to use sabotage groups to expose Ukrainian defenses or lay mines in the area.

"Now it’s almost exclusively infantry groups. In fact, they’re cannon fodder that the enemy uses to pinpoint Ukrainian positions so they can strike them with heavier weapons," Demchenko said.

Currently, up to 50% of the personnel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are involved in defensive operations.

According to him, border guards are carrying out missions both on the border with Russia and directly on the front lines in eastern Ukraine. In addition, they are participating in the defense of the section of the state border with Belarus.