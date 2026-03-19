AFU control Fedorivka, Kleban-Byk and Pleshchiivka, – "East" Operational Command

Ukrainian defence forces are holding a number of settlements in the Donetsk region and have repelled Russian troops near Berezove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the ‘East’ military group.

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"Over the past 24 hours, these settlements (Fedorivka Druha and Kleban-Byk – ed.) have not been involved in any assault operations; they remain under the control of the Defence Forces. There have been attempts at infiltration, but in this sector the enemy is exhausted and is not currently taking any action," Shapoval noted.

However, despite the absence of offensive operations, the enemy is attempting to improve its position near Kleban-Byk by deploying additional reserves; nevertheless, Ukrainian units are holding their designated lines.

The settlements of Pleshchiivka and Ivanopillia in Donetsk Oblast also remain under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"Fighting is taking place in Pleshchiivka and Ivanopillia, but they are under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Shapoval said.

Fighting in the Kramatorsk sector and Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy assaults in the areas around the settlements of Minkivka and Novomarkove.

He also provided an update on the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Russian troops attempted to attack Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Berezove, but the Defence Forces repelled these attempts.

Read more: Defence Forces push back enemy near Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Shapoval concluded by saying that the Ukrainian military urges people to trust only official sources of information.