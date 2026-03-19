91 combat engagements reported on frontline: occupiers most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 91.

This is stated in the update of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 18 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukrainian territory

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Otruba, Volfyne, Vovkivka, Khodyne, Bachivsk, Hirky, Rohizne, Korenok, Esman, Ulanove, Starykove and Stukalivka came under fire.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 59 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including one using multiple launch rocket systems. The Defense Forces have achieved certain tactical successes in the direction. One combat engagement has been recorded.

See more: Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,282,570 personnel (+1,710 in last 24 hours), 11,786 tanks, 38,506 artillery systems, 24,229 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked 17 times toward the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkovе, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka and Krasne Pershe. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted six times to improve its tactical position near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka and Borivska Andriivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attempts by the invaders to advance toward Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Serednie, the settlement of Korovii Yar, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Lyman and Dibrova. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: AFU control Fedorivka, Kleban-Byk and Pleshchiivka, – "East" Operational Command

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice toward Malynivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 16 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched six offensives toward Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirskе and Zlahoda. Airstrikes were carried out near Ivanivka and Prosianka.

Read more: Aviastar aircraft manufacturing plant hit in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, General Staff says

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, five attacks took place toward Ukrainian positions near Zelene, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia and Myrne. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Huliaipilske, Kopani, Myrne and Tersianka. Three assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once toward Stepove and carried out airstrikes near Veselianka, Malokaterynivka and Yurkivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assaults were recorded.

"No significant changes in the situation have occurred in other directions so far. Enemy attempts to advance have not been recorded. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the statement reads.