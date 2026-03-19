Enemy strikes two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: nearly 30 attacks in day

As of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 19 March, Russian occupiers had attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with artillery and drones.

This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, as cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the Nikopol district

The Russians struck the district centre, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A lyceum, private homes, apartment buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. A 54-year-old woman was injured. She will receive outpatient treatment.

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

The occupiers struck the Mezhova community. A fire station was damaged.

Earlier, we reported that a Russian drone had attacked a civilian car in the Sumy region, injuring two men.

Read more: Russians attacked the SSU Main Directorate in Lviv Oblast with drone: damage reported