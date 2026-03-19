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News UAV attack on Lviv region
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Russians attacked the SSU Main Directorate in Lviv Oblast with drone: damage reported

A drone struck the SSU building in Lviv

The Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Lviv Oblast was damaged following a Russian drone attack on the evening of 18 March in Lviv.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia struck the SSU building in Lviv 

"An enemy drone attacked the SSU Main Directorate in Lviv Oblast. There is damage," the official wrote. 

Debris from the UAV has also been found in Lviv.

"If you come across such a find, do not approach it under any circumstances – it may detonate. Call the police and the State Emergency Service immediately," Kozytskyi urged.

Drone attack

Read more: Explosions in Lviv: enemy attacks with strike UAVs

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Lviv (353) Security Service of Ukraine (3789) attack (839) drones (4808) Lviv region (377) Lvivskyy district (117)
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