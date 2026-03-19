Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, Air Force says (updated)

On the evening of 19 March, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:20 p.m., a UAV was detected in the Chernihiv region heading toward Nizhyn.

At 6:45 p.m., the Air Force reported the movement of enemy drones:

A UAV passed Konoтop heading toward Bakhmach.

A UAV was detected on the border of the Sumy and Poltava regions heading toward Zavodske.

Updated information

At 7:34 p.m. — UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Synelnykove and Slavhorod.

At 7:57 p.m. — UAVs from the Black Sea heading toward Pivdenne.

At 9:06 p.m. — enemy tactical aviation activity in the northeastern direction. Threat of the use of aerial weapons against frontline regions.

At 9:13 p.m. — guided aerial bombs launched in Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:54 p.m. — enemy UAVs heading for Pavlohrad from the northeast and southeast.

At 10:27 p.m. — enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeastern direction. Threat of the use of aerial weapons against frontline regions.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that as of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 19 March, Russian occupiers had attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with artillery and drones.

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