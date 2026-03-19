Prosecutor General’s Office opens proceedings against Bezuhla on high treason charges – Taruta

The Office of the Prosecutor General has opened criminal proceedings against MP Mariana Bezuhla on suspicion of high treason.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a Facebook post by MP Serhii Taruta.

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According to him, the grounds for entering the information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations were a statement submitted by him jointly with a member of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi. At the same time, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed the opening of the proceedings by court decision, without naming the suspect.

Read more: Prosecutor General’s Office opens proceedings against Bezuhla based on Chervinskyi’s statement. DOCUMENT

Circumstances of the case

The case concerns Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — high treason under martial law. This is one of the most serious charges, which carries severe liability, up to life imprisonment.

According to the applicants, investigators must determine whether the MP’s public statements could have harmed Ukraine’s defence capability. In particular, this concerns the dissemination of information about the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Vuhledar area. In Taruta’s view, such actions could have affected the operational situation, including facilitating enemy regrouping and complicating unit rotations.

Reaction and possible consequences

"When public activity leads to casualties among servicemen, weakening of defence and demoralisation of the army — this is no longer about freedom of speech. This is about responsibility," Serhii Taruta said.

Mariana Bezuhla responded to reports about the opening of the proceedings with a brief message on social media. She posted a photo against the backdrop of military unit flags and said that she would not be intimidated.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies must establish all the circumstances of the case and provide a legal assessment of the MP’s actions.

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