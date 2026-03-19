187 combat engagements on frontline, enemy launches most assaults in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, General Staff says

A total of 187 combat engagements took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day on 19 March. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are destroying enemy personnel and wearing down the combat potential of the occupiers through systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m. on 19 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy launched 62 air strikes, dropping 173 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,176 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,902 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy today carried out 85 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of them using MLRS. It launched six air strikes involving 20 guided aerial bombs. Two combat engagements were recorded in the direction.

Read more: This year, Russia plans to recruit over 400,000 military personnel, activity at front is increasing, - Syrskyi

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 19 times toward Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkove, Okhrimivka, Zybyno, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka and Krasne Pershe. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times toward Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka and Borivska Andriivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

Enemy attacks in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 assaults by the occupiers near Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Serednie, the settlement of Korovii Yar, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova and Tverdokhlibove. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried 12 times to advance toward Zakitne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Platonivka. One attack is ongoing.

Read more: More than 100 combat engagements on frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor twice tried to improve its tactical position by attacking toward Malynivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction , the occupiers today launched 24 assaults on the positions of our defenders toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka and Stepanivka. One assault action is ongoing.

, the occupiers today launched 24 assaults on the positions of our defenders toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka and Stepanivka. One assault action is ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. One enemy attack is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 151 occupiers were killed and 41 wounded in this direction today; two armoured combat vehicles and 10 vehicles were destroyed; 30 shelters, a UAV command post, two artillery pieces and eight vehicles were damaged. A total of 242 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked nine times near the settlements of Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske and Zlahoda. One attack is ongoing.

Read more: AFU thwarted Russian strategic offensive that enemy planned for this March – Zelenskyy

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, eight enemy attacks were recorded near the settlements of Zelene, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia and Myrne. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once toward Stepove. In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

No significant changes in the situation took place in other directions.

Read more: Enemy radars "Protyvnik", "Parol" and launcher of S-400 "Triumph" air defense system were hit, - General Staff